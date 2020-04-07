|
|
Daniel Arthur Stotz, 67 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Thursday April 2, 2020, in his residence. All services and burial are private. A memorial service will take place at a later date.
Born August 22, 1952, in Monroe, MI. Daniel was the son of Wilmont and Betty (Sandrock) Stotz. He was a 1970 Ida High School Graduate. He married Gari Lynn Tomkinson on June 25, 1992, in Toledo, OH. He was a self employed farmer and also drove truck for M.C. Eipperle Inc. and Northern Steel. He was a member of East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church, Farm Bureau, Monroe County Fair Board and was past president from 1992-1994, Ida Athletics Boosters as past serving president and FFA and 4H growing up. He lead the fundraising for the Hemelgarn Field at Ida Public Schools and loved his 6 AM coffee hour with his fellow farmers.
Survivors include: his wife Gari Lynn; children, Jacob and Jessica Stotz and a brother, Douglas (Denise Iott) Stotz. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Donald Stotz, aunt and uncles, Lincoln and Helma Haessler and Mildred Stotz.
Memorial contributions can be made to East Ida Immanuel Lutheran Church or The Monroe County Fair Association for an Agriculture Scholarship through First Merchant Bank.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 7, 2020