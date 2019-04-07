|
|
Daniel C. Raymer, age 62, of Monroe, died at 8:28 a.m. Friday, Apr. 5th in his home. He had been in poor health for a year.
Born March 19, 1957 in Monroe, Dan was the son of Daniel L. and Inez Carol (Smith) Raymer. He married Darlene K. (Grass) Beck on February 28, 1995, at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.
Dan was employed for many years by Freeport Aggregate in Brownstown Township as a mechanic until April of 2018. He attended Monroe Public Schools and served in the U.S. Army for six years.
Dan enjoyed repairing old Chevy's, visiting with family and friends, going for walks and stargazing with his wife. His hobbies included assembling plastic model car kits and collecting die-cast model cars. Because of his passion for working on cars, Dan could be found most weekends in his brother's garage fixing vehicles for family or friends.
Dan is survived by his wife, Darlene; four step-daughters: Donna (Wayne) Taylor of Newport, Rosa (Nate) Raymer of Monroe, Lisa (Orville Little, Jr.) Meyer of Monroe, and Darla (Jody) Raines of Monroe; two brothers, Wesley Gene (Norma) Raymer of Sebring, Florida, and Bennett Keith (Tammy) Raymer of Monroe; two sisters, Carol Lesley Williams of Monroe and Arlene (Harm Sharp, Jr.) Hafner of Hillsdale; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Daniel, in 1968 and his mother, I. Carol Howell, in 2016.
In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned. Rupp Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.
Online condolences to the family may be sent through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 7, 2019