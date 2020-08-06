Daniel J Donahue, 69, lost his battle with pulmonary fibrosis on July 17, 2020. He was and in the comfort of his home in Reno Nevada surrounded by his wife and children.
Born and raised in Grand Rapids, MI he graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1969. After high school he studied opticianry under David Meldrum, Master Optician, in Ann Arbor at the University of Michigan optical dispensary and at the Fitzsimmons Army Base, as a civilian, in Denver Colorado.
In 1970 Dan came to Monroe with his sister Peg and her husband, Dr. Myron Lee. In 1972 he married Chris and together they owned and operated, Optical Center of Monroe (Donahue Eyecare). They provided eye exams, eyewear, and contact lenses to Monroe County residents for over 42 years. After retiring in 2016 they moved to Reno, NV to pursue his passion for the mountains and to be near his children and grandchildren.
Daniel was an American Board certified optician, a board member of the American Board of Opticianry, past president of the Opticians Association of America, and a member and past president of the Opticians Association of Michigan.
He served in the Army National Guard from 1970-1976.
His local affiliations included: Past chair of Family Counseling and Shelter Services of Monroe, member of the Monroe Lion's Club, Monroe Exchange Club, Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Monroe Golf and Country Club, and Trinity Lutheran Church. In 2011 and 2015, Dan was elected to serve on the Monroe County Board of Commissioners District 4.
Dan had a hunger for life and a love of helping others. His generosity overflowed touching his family, friends, and all
who encountered him. He brought an effortless joy to those around him and his outlook on life, even in his terminal state, was a glass half full. Dan had a love for golf, skiing, and the mountains.
He was a beloved husband, father, Opa (grandfather), and friend. He is survived by his wife Christine (Matteson) of 48 years; 2 children Andrew Donahue ( Melanie) Playa Del Rey, CA; and Jacqueline Benitz (Brian) Reno, NV; 3 grandchildren Emerson Ann, Emery Matteson, and Lincoln Daniel; siblings Mary Lou Dutkiewicz, Dorr, MI, Patricia Emaus, Grand Rapids, MI, Thomas Donahue (Mary Ann) Fort Meyers, FL, Elizabeth Schnaubelt ( John) Lake Geneva, WI, Rita Hiltz, ( Richard) Monroe, MI, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Adelaide Donahue, Wyoming, MI, and sisters Barbara Weideman ( William) Grand Haven, MI, and Margaret (Peg) Lee of Lincoln, CA.
A celebration of his life is tentatively planned for spring 2021 in Monroe, MI, Covid-19 depending. Memorials can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, 323 Scott Street, Monroe, MI 48161. Memories and condolences can be found at waltonsfuneralhome.com
, in Reno, NV.