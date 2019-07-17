|
|
Daniel R. McMahan, age 85, of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in his home with his wife and sons at his side.
Born on December 8, 1933, in North Baltimore, Ohio, he was the son of Daniel and Alice McMahan.
He married his high school sweetheart Patricia and they were married for 66 years.
He was employed with DT&I Railroad as a Conductor for 42 years until retiring in 1997.
Danny and Pat enjoyed vacationing in the Smokey Mountains, Myrtle Beach,Williamsburg, VA and taking casino trips.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, children Pamela McMahan and Steven McMahan.
He is survived by his wife Patricia McMahan; sons Danny (Gloria) McMahan and Richard McMahan; grandson Mike (Jen) McMahan; granddaughter Alicia McMahan; great-grandchildren Jordan Smith, Maizie Bonderega, Caden McMahan and Landry McMahan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place.
A special thank you to Promedica Hospice whom Daniel said were his angels.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Lung and or www.heart.org.
Condolences @ www.arthurbobcean.com
Published in Monroe News on July 17, 2019