|
|
Daniel T. Werstein, age 63, of Maybee, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
Born February 24, 1956, in Monroe, Daniel was the son of James and Opal (Masson) Werstein. A 1974 graduate of Milan High School, he married the love of his life, Karen Yourkiewicz, on June 17, 1978, in Adrian, Michigan. Daniel worked at Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti for over 30 years, retiring in 2006. A self taught mechanic, he also owned and operated D & D Small Engine Repair for over 40 years, where he also sold Scag Lawn Mowers. Daniel enjoyed John Wayne movies, traveling to Arizona and was an avid fan of NHRA Drag Racing and driver John Force. But his most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Daniel leaves to cherish his memory, Karen, his wife of the past 41 years; his son and daughter-in-law Matthew (Jennifer) Werstein; grandchildren: Andrew Werstein and Emily Werstein; his father James Werstein; siblings: Mike Werstein, Ann Werstein, Jan (Ricky) Kiger, Steve (Dawn) Werstein and David (Kirra) Werstein; as well as his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary (David) Scherle. Sadly he was preceded in death by his mother Opal Werstein; his father-in-law and mother-in-law Clem and Ina Yourkiewicz; grandparents: William and Dorothy Masson and Anthony and Margaret Werstein; a sister-in-law Carolyn Waddell and brother-in-law Ken Waddell.
A celebration of Daniel's life is being planned under the direction of the Liedel Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 9061 Raisin St., in Maybee. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. until an 11 a.m. Mass of Resurrection at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Milan. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Maybee.
Memorial contributions in honor of Daniel may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hudson, Michigan. For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 18, 2019