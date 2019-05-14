|
Daniel S. VanDevelde, age 63, of Monroe, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
Born February 13, 1956, in Monroe, he was the son of the late Gerard and Alice (Livernois) VanDevelde. Daniel married Vanessa Carr on August 25, 1978, and together they had three children. He made his living working for the Monroe County Road Commission as a Supervisor and was a former president of local 543.
Daniel's priority was always his family and he cherished the times he spent with his grandchildren. He was a man of virtue who was fair, kind and gentle. Muscle cars were of special interest to him, especially his 1970 Dodge Charger. Daniel enjoyed good times with good friends and in his spare time he enjoyed travel, cooking and trying the latest in craft beers.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife of 41 years, Vanessa; a son, Daniel VanDevelde of Monroe; a daughter, Amanda (Dean) Hafner of Toledo; two brothers: John (Karen) VanDevelde and Paul (Nancy) VanDevelde; four sisters; Kathy Pancone, Sue (Jerry) Lombardo, Virginia Nagel and Janet (Lionel) Ingels; three grand children: Danielle, Alexis and Corey VanDevelde; and Kelly Kean.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents; a son Bryan VanDevelde; a brother, David VanDevelde and a sister, Helen VanDevelde.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 2 until 7 p.m. A memorial service will take place at Rupp at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry Detruf officiating.
Published in Monroe News on May 14, 2019