Dannielle Ann Lambert was born in Monroe, Michigan on May 24, 1972. She was the oldest of three daughters born from the union of Lawrence Gail Lambert and Paula Catherine (Koppinger) Lambert. She attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1990. She then enrolled at the University of Michigan where she would obtain her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology in 1995. Dannielle furthered her education at Eastern Michigan University studying Social Studies, History, and Secondary Education again graduating in 2000.
She would be blessed with the birth of a daughter: Kylee. Dannielle was extremely proud of Kylee and wasn't afraid to boast of her only child's accomplishments to anyone willing to listen. Likewise, Dannielle, was the loving and doting aunt to her niece: Abby and nephew: David.
For the past thirteen years, Dannielle, had been employed by Monroe County Community College as an Upward Bound Program Academic Skills Coordinator. Assigned to Monroe High School, she loved the opportunity she was afforded to positively affect the lives of countless youth through education. She personally had a lifelong love for learning and was passionate about sharing knowledge with others.
Although, she wasn't born with a green thumb she loved the beauty of nature and flowers. She did, however, besides argue her beloved politics, keep quite busy with her crafts. She was a proud alumni of the University of Michigan.
Dannielle Ann Lambert, age 48, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital at 2:19pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
To cherish her memory she leaves a daughter: Kylee Lambert Bezeau (Harith Aldais) of Dearborn; her parents: Lawrence "Gail" and Paula C. Lambert of Monroe; two sisters: Denise Lambert of Monroe and Amy (Brandon) Krueger of Monroe; a niece: Abigail Goins of Monroe; and a nephew: David Krueger of Monroe.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the Lambert family has chosen private services. Reverend Larry Head, pastor of Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church will officiate and procession will follow to Woodland Cemetery in Monroe for burial. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to establish a scholarship fund at Monroe County Community College in Dannielle's memory. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.