1/1
Dannielle Ann Lambert
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dannielle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dannielle Ann Lambert was born in Monroe, Michigan on May 24, 1972. She was the oldest of three daughters born from the union of Lawrence Gail Lambert and Paula Catherine (Koppinger) Lambert. She attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1990. She then enrolled at the University of Michigan where she would obtain her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology in 1995. Dannielle furthered her education at Eastern Michigan University studying Social Studies, History, and Secondary Education again graduating in 2000.
She would be blessed with the birth of a daughter: Kylee. Dannielle was extremely proud of Kylee and wasn't afraid to boast of her only child's accomplishments to anyone willing to listen. Likewise, Dannielle, was the loving and doting aunt to her niece: Abby and nephew: David.
For the past thirteen years, Dannielle, had been employed by Monroe County Community College as an Upward Bound Program Academic Skills Coordinator. Assigned to Monroe High School, she loved the opportunity she was afforded to positively affect the lives of countless youth through education. She personally had a lifelong love for learning and was passionate about sharing knowledge with others.
Although, she wasn't born with a green thumb she loved the beauty of nature and flowers. She did, however, besides argue her beloved politics, keep quite busy with her crafts. She was a proud alumni of the University of Michigan.
Dannielle Ann Lambert, age 48, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital at 2:19pm on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
To cherish her memory she leaves a daughter: Kylee Lambert Bezeau (Harith Aldais) of Dearborn; her parents: Lawrence "Gail" and Paula C. Lambert of Monroe; two sisters: Denise Lambert of Monroe and Amy (Brandon) Krueger of Monroe; a niece: Abigail Goins of Monroe; and a nephew: David Krueger of Monroe.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic the Lambert family has chosen private services. Reverend Larry Head, pastor of Lakeside Missionary Baptist Church will officiate and procession will follow to Woodland Cemetery in Monroe for burial. Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 has been entrusted with her arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the family to establish a scholarship fund at Monroe County Community College in Dannielle's memory. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North
2442 N Monroe St
Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 384-5185
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merkle Funeral Service Inc - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Danielle was a blessing to the Monroe Public Schools community. She was so passionate about her work with our students and helped so many reach their goals. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. May God bless her family and help them heal from this tragic loss.
Michelle Achauer
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved