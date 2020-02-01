|
|
Danny James Elliott, age 69, of Carleton, passed away on January 29, 2020, at Beaumont Hospital Trenton.
Danny was born on November 27, 1950, to Lloyd Sanford and Ledell Mary (nee: Valiquette) Elliott.
After graduating in 1969 from Airport High School, Danny proudly served his country in the United States Army. On February 14, 1994, he married Judith (nee: Weisbecker) and together they shared 25 beautiful years marriage. He worked for and retired from Chrysler.
Danny's love in life was his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed woodworking, making stained glass, hunting, fishing and being outdoors.
Beloved husband of Judith. Loving dad of Kimberly (Jason) Johnson, Kerry (Nick) Bartlett, Scott Swiderski and Edward R. (Natalie) Swiderski. Proud papa of Cody Peters, Harrison Bartlett and Harper Bartlett. Dearest brother of Sandy (Guery) Tanner, Judy (Gary) Freeman, Gary Elliott, Shelly Rybiski, Jeff Elliott and Tina Gibb. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Ledell.
Danny will be missed by his dog, Rocky.
Visitation is on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 9.p.m. at The Ford Chapel of The Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 North Huron River Drive, Rockwood. The service with participation from the Downriver Veterans Honor Guard is on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to honor Danny's life may be made to the . To share a memory, visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 1, 2020