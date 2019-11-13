Monroe News Obituaries
|
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monroe Boat Club

Danny Knezevich


1945 - 2019
Danny Knezevich Obituary
Danny Knezevich, 73 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in his home.

Born December 15, 1945, in Detroit, Michigan, Danny was the son of the late Bosko and Betty (Zelei) Knezevich. He attended Jefferson High School.

Danny was employed as a Crane Operator at North Star Steel in Monroe from which he retired in 2001.

Danny was a former member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #884 and enjoyed playing the guitar, golfing, boating, and fishing. Danny was also a football fan; he especially liked the Detroit Lions and attended many of their games with his buddies. Most of all Danny enjoyed time spent with family, especially his grandchildren; where he could be found in the stands, always being the "Supportive Papa" at their sporting events. He will be fondly remembered as a kind and great man with a big heart and a contagious smile.

Danny is survived by five loving children; Dan Frank (Amanda) Knezevich of Cleveland, TN, Dennis A. (Karen) Knezevich of Monroe, Derek W. (Maria) Knezevich of Milford, MI, April D. (Johnson) Rochowiak and Trena M. (Johnson) Kaminski both of Monroe, 18 cherished grandchildren, 15 treasured great grandchildren and four siblings; Nick (Charlotte) Knezevich, Marianne (Danny) Williams, Jimmy (Cathy) Knezevich and Mark (Jan) Knezevich all of Monroe.

In addition to his parents; Danny was preceded in death by two brothers; Milivoy and Bosko and a sister; Sophie Geyman.

In keeping with Danny's wishes cremation will be held. On Saturday, November 16, 2019, friends and family are invited to celebrate his life at the Monroe Boat Club from 2-6 PM. During that celebration family and friends will be sharing special stories and memories at 3:00 PM.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Diabetes Association. www.diabetes.org.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 13, 2019
