1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Darin Keith Hoskins was born in Monroe on February 23, 1966. He was the son of the late Bo and Betty (Vinson) Hoskins. Darin graduated in 1984 from Monroe High School. He later would continue his education at Monroe County Community College and online earning an Associate's Degree.

Darin became a legend in the Monroe Community. He had a passion for sports. He was a proud Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but was ecstatic about basketball. Hos coached at St. Mary Catholic Central, Monroe High School, and many AAU teams. Each year for more than thirty years he ran the Darin Hoskins Summer Basketball League at the Arthur Lesow Community Center. Under his tutelage many young minds were changed forever.

Darin's career was equally as virtuous. For more than twenty years he was employed by Monroe High School as a Teacher's Assistant. Hos was a staple amongst the Trojan's, being a mentor, role model, and confidant to numerous students. Although, he found it his life work, to mentor children by being a positive role model, his most satisfying accomplishment was that of raising his five beautiful girls with the love of his life, Kerri, whom he shared twenty-five years with.

There is nothing that he wouldn't do for his girls. He instilled faith, how to serve their community, resilience, life lessons of adoration and love. He was a man of strong Christian faith, finding his spiritual nourishment attending Oaks of Righteousness.

Darin suffered from kidney failure for many years, but his determination and abounding faith in an ever providing, Creator never wavered.

"Hos", age 53, a lifelong Monroe resident passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, surrounded by his family at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. His impact will be felt for many years to come.

To cherish his memory he leaves his whole world, his girls: Amanda Lathan, Maya Lathan, Mariah (Tyler) Hurse, Shantelle (Tyler) Gordon, and Desiree Hoskins; life partner: Kerri Georgia, and three siblings: Mel "Rufus" (Marquita) Smith, DaVell (Breanna) Toles and Sarita Toles; five grandchildren: Sanai, Bryson, Tyler, Dante, Skyler; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and a community of friends.

Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. He will lie in state from 2:30 p.m. until a Homegoing Celebration at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, 14260 South Dixie Highway. Pastor Heather Boone of Oaks of Righteousness will officiate. Private inurnment will take place at Roselawn.

