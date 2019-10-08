Home

Gillies Funeral Homes
104 W Alger
Lincoln, MI 48742
(989) 736-8195
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Harrisville United Methodist Church

Darlene A. Dunn


1967 - 2019
Darlene A. Dunn Obituary
Darlene A. Dunn, 52, of Barton City, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her home.

Born July 23, 1967, to Abram and Norma (Fetterhoff) Morse in Royal Oak, MI, she was raised in Rapid River MI. Darlene was a long time resident of the Flint area. On August 7, 1999, she married Jeffrey Dunn in Rapid River, MI. They resided in Monroe. Darlene worked as a heavy equipment operator. She recently retired to Barton City. A huge fan of the Outlander series, Darlene was a member of Heughans Heughligans. She was a great story teller, and a talented artist who enjoyed drawing and painting.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Dunn Sr., seven children, Nicole (Jayme) Palaszeski, Jeffrey (Sarah) Dunn Jr., James (Britteny) Dunn, A.J. (Ally) Nikunen, Joey (Nicole) Dunn, Chelsea (Rodney) Murphy, and Max Dunn, 12 grandchildren, her parents, Abram and Norma Morse, her sister and dear friend, Friday (Mark) Root, three brothers, Dan (Glenda), Whitey (Sue), and Tony (Tammy) Morse, her father and mother-in-law, Max and Verneta Dunn, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Harrisville United Methodist Church. Cremation arrangements were made through Gillies Funeral Home, Lincoln.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
