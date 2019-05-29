Monroe News Obituaries
Services
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
View Map

Darlene A. Knezevich


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene A. Knezevich Obituary
Darlene A. Knezevich, 71 years, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Stuart.
Born May 24, 1948 in Monroe, Michigan, Darlene was the daughter of the late Thelma B. Hicks.
Darlene attended Monroe High School and moved to Florida about 25 years ago.
Darlene exchanged vows with her long time companion Charles Beers in a civil ceremony held in Stuart, Florida, on May 16, 2019.
Darlene worked as a housekeeper for several families in Baca Raton, Florida. She along with Charlie owned and operated Hey Jude, a card and gift shop in Stuart.
A member of Covenant Fellowship Baptist Church in Stuart, She enjoyed cooking, canning, knitting and crocheting. Most of all Darlene enjoyed time spent with family.
Darlene is survived by three loving children; Dan Frank (Amanda) Knezevich of Cleveland, TN, Dennis (Karen) Knezevich of Monroe, and Derek (Maria) Knezevich of Milford, MI, 14 cherished grandchildren, 16 treasured great grandchildren and a sister; Paula (Mark) Pellow of Rockwood, MI. She was preceded in death by her mother on January 10, 2018.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, where funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Rev. Robert Bolton will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 29, 2019
