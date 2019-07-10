Home

Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
734-850-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182

Darlene I. "Dene" Wells


1930 - 2019
Darlene I. "Dene" Wells Obituary
Darlene "Dene" I. Wells, 89, of Temperance, Michigan, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green, Ohio.
Born April 19, 1930, in Napoleon, Ohio, she was the daughter of Theodore and Ione (Eisaman) Detmer.
Dene was a graduate of Napoleon High School and later in life received her Associate's Degree in Art from Monroe County Community College.
She married Maurice "Muggs" G. Wells on June 19, 1948. He preceded her in death on June 30, 1995.
Dene enjoyed reading, gardening, art and taught preschool at Love N Care Nursery.
She was a lifelong member of Grace United Methodist Church in Samaria, Michigan and was instrumental in the creation of Samaria Days.
She is survived by her loving children, Keith Wells, Kent (Debbie) Wells, Kurt (Barbara) Wells and Sheri (Jason) Wells-Jensen; sisters, Nancy (Kenneth) Lange and Sally Retting; 8 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
Dene was also preceded in death by her brothers, Warren, Jerry and Jack Detmer and grandson, Benjamin Wells.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019. Interment will follow at Bedford Memorial Cemetery, Temperance, MI.
Memorials may be made to or the .
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from July 10 to July 11, 2019
