On behalf of Baldwin County Animal Services in Georgia, we would like to send our condolences to the family, co-workers and friends of Darrian.
God bless and may you find peace and comfort in time.
"My name is Darrian. I was born in Monroe, MI on April 29, 1996. My mom, Tammi Kirby, and my dad, Aaron Young, welcomed me with pride. Along with my baby sister, Darby, we lived in Monroe until I was 14 years old. During that time I developed a love and passion for horses.
By the age of 5 I started showing horses, and by the age of 7 I finally had a horse of my own. His name was Charlie. My riding progressed, and at 9 and 10 I was showing at the Quarter Horse Congress, where I placed in the top 10 both times. Next came Toby, and he and I were Grand Champions at Regional 3 Horse Show. During my high school years at Airport High School, I continued to ride on their Equestrian Team, leading them to 4 district championships and 2 regional championships.
After high school, I tried my hand at office work. "Totally not for me," but I did meet Zach, the love of my life. We enjoyed hunting, boating, auctions, riding the Side-By-Side, and basically anything else we could do together. From the office job, I took a new job at Fairview. As opportunity would have it, within the county there was an opening for an Animal Control Officer. I got the job, and the rest was history.
Some people live 80 years and never achieve their dreams. I was lucky. At only 23, I was able to purchase my dream truck, a black Chevy Dually. It was awesome. Next came Demi, my dream barrel horse. She and I ran just days ago and placed 5th out of 177 contestants. The icing on the cake though, was Zach and I purchasing our forever home and horse farm. My dream life.
I'm so sorry I left you all behind so unexpectedly. I left my fiancé, Zach Farris, my mom and stepdad, Tammi and Brad Kamprath, my dad and stepmom, Aaron and Christina Young, my little sister, Darby Young, my stepsisters, Lily and Ruby Kamprath, Vanessa Warren, and Jessica Helfrich, my stepbrothers, Stefan Page, Teddy and Christopher Warren, and Ralph Helfrich. I also left my grandparents, Pete and Pat Kirby (Paw and Granny), Tom Young, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Please don't worry about me. I'm here in Heaven with that grin you all talk about with my grandma, (Mimi) Angela Young by my side.
Please always remember, I love you all. Until we meet again.
EOW, Officer D. Young."
Visitation will be held from 1-7 PM on Friday, June 12 at the Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, 14260 South Dixie Highway. On Saturday, June 13, she will process through Monroe to church in an Antique Horse Drawn Carriage escorted by the Monroe County Sheriff Department, friends, and colleagues in Law Enforcement. She will then lie in state at 10 AM with her service beginning at 11. Rev. Roy Southerland will officiate, and burial will follow at Lulu Cemetery; Ida MI. Michigan Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements. Online guests may view her tribute video, leave words of comfort, and share memories and photos by visiting the obituary page at www.MiMemorial.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 10, 2020.