Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
the Northwest Baptist Church
3906 W. Alexis Road
Toledo, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM

Daryl Steven (Butch) Rhoades


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daryl Steven (Butch) Rhoades Obituary
Born in Toledo, Ohio on April 20, 1945, he lived in Temperance, Michigan all his life. Butch met his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Daryl gave is heart to the Lord at age 15. He sure enjoyed going to church and hearing the word of God preached and listening to gospel music.
He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S Army.
Butch married Julia Heath on March 23, 1979, celebrating 40 years. He retired from GM Power train with 30 years of service and was also a meat cutter at Kroger. He was a talented craftsman, creating beautiful pieces in painting, woodworking and model cars. He loved the outdoors, growing produce, feeding squirrels and maintaining beautiful flower beds in their yard.
He is survived by his loving wife Julia, children, Daryl Rhoades, Clark Rhoades, James Downey, Vicky Slagle; sisters, Jackie (Arnold) Klock, Margo (Arnold) Bomia, 7 grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren.
Butch was the best at being their grandpa. He gave his grandkids a lifetime of wonderful memories.
Butch was a lifelong member of the Baptist church, serving in many capacities and most recently had their church home at Northwest Baptist church.
Visitation will be held from 12 noon on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Northwest Baptist Church, 3906 W. Alexis Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 where services will be held at 1:00 p.m.
Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery, Sylvania, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Baptist Church.
www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now