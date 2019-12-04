|
David Alkire Smith, age 81, of Monroe, Michigan, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Elderly Soutions in Monroe.
David was born on August 31, 1938, in Canton, Ohio, to Hugh and Martha Smith. He married his beloved pen-pal, Marlyn Ann Garver on June 22, 1963, in Clare, Michigan and is survived by her after fifty-six blessed years of marriage. Also surviving are his daughter, Beth Ann Smith, his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Dyan Smith, and a granddaughter, Gabriella Smith. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Lorraine Smith of Cleveland, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.
David grew up in Zanesville, Ohio, where he became an eagle scout. After just barely graduating from Zanesville High School in 1956, he went to work for Western Electric in Columbus, Ohio where he completed a tool and die apprenticeship. He served with the Ohio Air National Guard for eight years. David and Marlyn moved to Monroe in 1965. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Woodhaven, Michigan as a die maker and die tryout group leader for twenty three years. David founded Smith and Associates, a stamping consulting firm, in 1988. He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and several other professional organizations. He wrote technical papers for publication by SME. He spoke frequently at their clinics, taught courses for SME, and was also the author of four books on die design, stamping, and press working.
David was actively involved in amateur radio, earning his extra license through the American Radio Relay League. He participated in many "ham fests" and was also active on the Army Mars. David even helped deliver a baby during the blizzard of 1978 by relaying the doctor's orders on his ham radio. David attended and often stirred the pot at many city council meetings, where he served on the zoning board for over twenty years. He was also an avid photographer and train enthusiast. He loved and understood machines of all sorts. David was a long standing member of Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Rupp Funeral Home from 10 to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:30 with Reverend John Schinkel officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to One Sheep Ministries, Care of Grace Lutheran Church or to Grace Lutheran Church.
