David Allan Cochran, age 64, of Caledonia, began his eternal life with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. David was the youngest son of five children of James E. Cochran, Sr. and Patricia Baehr-Cochran.
He was a 1973 graduate of Monroe High School and later went on to receive his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1990 from Lake Superior State University in Sault St. Marie, MI.
David met his beloved wife, Paula Susette Fountain-Cochran while he was working as a stock boy for J.C. Penney. He later went to work for Sears, then to the Ford Motor Stamping plant in Woodhaven, MI. He also worked for Consolidated Paper Company. After graduating from college, he was a dispatcher at Consumers Energy until his retirement in 1995.
David loved his children and simply adored his grandchildren. He cherished each and every moment that he spent with them. He enjoyed camping and hunting in the great outdoors. One of his favorite television shows was about trains. He loved to collect train cars and accessories for a layout.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 46 years, Paula Cochran. David and Paula have three beautiful children, Jeremy Allen (Amanda) Cochran of Freeport, MI, Tiffany Susette Cochran of Greenville, MI, and Joshua James (Mandy) Cochran of Middleville, MI. David loved to have his grandchildren, Garron, Bella, Jacob, and Sabastian over to visit and was eagerly awaiting the birth of another granddaughter in October. He also leaves a younger sister, Susan Marie Cochran; nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, his passing is preceded by his stepmother, Ruth Cochran; and his siblings, James E. Cochran Jr., Jennifer Kay Cochran, Timothy John and his wife Sharon Cochran.
The family greeted visitors on Sunday at Stroo Funeral Home, with the funeral service held on Monday, August 19, at First Baptist Church of Middleville.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019