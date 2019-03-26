Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
David Claude Calhoun

David Claude Calhoun Obituary
David Claude Calhoun, age 78, of Temperance, MI. passed away March 22, 2019, at Promedica Skilled Nursing in Monroe, MI. Born January 25, 1941, in Aurora, West Virginia, Preston County, he was the son of the late, William and Margaret (Pullium) Calhoun.
Dave was employed with GM Powertrain for more than 39.9 years retiring in 1999, he was also the treasurer for 14 years with the Mutual Federal Credit Union. At nights, Dave worked at the ADC Ceramic Shop in Erie, MI for 25 years.
Dave is survived by his wife of 56 years, Arlene R. Calhoun; sons, Rodney (Tammy), William (Tina), Timothy and Douglas Calhoun; grandchildren, Brady and Sergeant Paxton Calhoun. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara (Ralph) Lee, Wanda (Clayton) Hauser and June (Donald) Connelly.
The family will receive guests Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery.
To leave a special message for Dave's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 26, 2019
