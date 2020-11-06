David E. Hayter III, 34 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020, in his home.
Born August 20, 1986, in Monroe, David was the son of the late David E. Hayter Jr. and Amy M. (Marlow) Hayter. David was a 2004 graduate of Monroe High School where he lettered in both basketball and football. He went on to attend Monroe County Community College.
David, a dedicated and hard worker, was employed by RAM Construction Company and as a laborer out of Laborers' Local 499 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
David attended Monroe Full Gospel Church and North Monroe Street Church of God. He enjoyed bowling, going to the casino and playing poker.
David is survived by his beloved mother and stepfather, Amy M. (Brian) Beason of Monroe; four loving children, Ariona R. Hayter, Ahlona J. Hayter, Ashton D. Beason, and Ahlyviona Hayter; a brother, Christopher C. Hayter of Monroe; a sister, Breanne M. Hayter of Monroe; grandparents, Gerald (Cherie Graves Emerick) Marlow of Monroe, Rosemarie Myers of Monroe, and Mary Hayter of Monroe; his fiancé, Toni V. Roman of Monroe; a stepsister, Kaylnn Beason of Monroe; and his two best friends, his "brother" Greg Jondro, and Tia Mehki, both of Monroe.
Sadly, David was preceded in death by his father, David E. Hayter Jr.; and his grandfather, David E. Hayter, Sr.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-7 PM in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, Michigan, 48161, where funeral services celebrating David's life will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery in Monroe.
Memorial contributions are suggested to David's family for the benefit of his children.
