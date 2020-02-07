Home

Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
(734) 269-3575
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Capaul Funeral Home Inc
8216 Ida West Rd
Ida, MI 48140
David Edward Stone


1971 - 2020
David Edward Stone Obituary
David Edward Stone, 48 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Monday February 3, 2020, in his residence. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday February 7, 2020, from 4-8 PM. Additional visitation for Mr. Stone will be from 10 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020, until services at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Burial will be in Lulu Cemeetery, Ida, MI.

Born March 20, 1971, in Toledo, OH. David was the son of Norman and Charlene (Smoot) Stone Jr. He was a 1990 Ida High School Graduate. He worked for Young Inc. for 3 yrs. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 514. He loved doing yard work and watching sports, NASCAR and WWF.

Survivors include his brother, Douglas (Melinda) Stone; nieces, Madison and Maya Stone; cousins, Scott, Rich, Jeff, Lori, Karen, Angie and uncles and aunts, Dick (Kay) Stone and Burt (JoAnn) Stone. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Sons of the American Legion Post 514.

To send the family condolences please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 7, 2020
