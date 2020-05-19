David Ellis Prewitt Sr.
David Ellis Prewitt Sr., 65, passed away May 8, 2020 at his home proceeding his long battle with COPD. In accordance with his wishes, cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Duzak Funeral and Cremation Services.
David leaves to cherish his memory, Gladys his wife of 41 years; children Mandy (Lorenzo) Gonzalez and David Prewitt Jr. Grandchildren Cheyanne, Gage, Brendan and Shosheanna. David was also blessed with five great grandchildren: Lana, Ainsley, Misha, Ryder and soon to be baby Wren.
David is proceeded in death by his daughter Christina Henderson and his father Luther Prewitt.

Published in Monroe News on May 19, 2020.
