|
|
David J. Levan "Iggy," 58, left us to be with The Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 15, 2019.
He was born to the late Joel David Sr. and Virginia Mae Levan on June 5, 1961, in Pearl River, NY.
He was a member of the Utility Workers Union of America Local No. 223 and Swan Boat Club.
To cherish his memory, David leaves his Heart, Patty Robinson of Kelley's Island, OH; sister, Patty Levan Ceccotti of Chickamauga, GA; son, David W. (Kasey) Levan of Ooltewah, TN; stepsons, Michael Flynn of Chattanooga, TN; Joshua Johnson of Ooltewah, TN; and Austin Johnson of Rossville, GA; nephews, Jay Levan, Christian, Adam, and Matthew Ceccotti; and 8 great-nephews and great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, John and Joel "Jay" Levan Jr.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Monday August 19, 2019 from 2-8 PM at Rupp Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park in Rossville, GA, where a graveside service will commence. Saying prayers will be Reverend Zach Fitzpatrick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Monroe County Opportunity Program, Shriners, or s.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019