Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
David John Aultman

David John Aultman Obituary
David John Aultman, age 70, of Lambertville, MI, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

David was a loving husband, father, grandpa, uncle and proud Vietnam veteran. He was a talented craftsman and artist. General Motors vehicles featured his work at many SEMA world trade shows and he collaborated with ZAPI Electric Vehicles. David restored many antique and classic cars and enjoyed working at American Custom Corvette during his career. He loved his family, his pups and his gardens.

David is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Eyler; sons, Jason and Garrick (Stephanie) Aultman; brother, Robert (Sandy) Aultman; sister, Debra D'Arcy; grandchildren, Evan, Erin, Elliott, Austin, Presley; step-children, Dawn (Chris) Diaz, Crystal Wood, April McGill, and Jason McGill; step-grandchildren, Donivan, Isaac, Terry, Tereke, Terionna and Nathan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rosemary Aultman.

David's life will be celebrated in a private memorial this summer. Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 19, 2020
