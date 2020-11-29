David Joseph McLaughlin, age 63 of Monroe, MI, went into the arms of The Lord Jesus, his Savior, surrounded by his family at his home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. He had bravely fought an 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born on January 21, 1957 in Monroe, he was the son of Ezra and Betty (Vajcner) McLaughlin. He married Marie Beauvais on November 9, 1979 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Monroe, MI. They recently marked 41 years of marriage.
Loving the farm life he was born into, David began his professional life with H.L. Meyer Farms. He then went on to become the owner and operator of River Raisin Tiling. He also worked for the Edw. C. Levy Co. Fulton Mill Services. He retired from Great Lakes Aggregates, Operating Engineers Local 324.
David enjoyed racing snowmobiles, riding dirt-bikes with his children, softball, league bowling with friends, watching tractor pulls, antiquing with Marie, trips to the Amish country and gardening with his grandchildren.
Above all, David loved to read from his Bible and pray to The Lord Jesus while listening to praise and worship music. In 2014, David fulfilled a lifelong dream with His Healing Touch Ministries, traveling to Panama on a mission trip. David could always be found proclaiming his deep love for The Lord to everyone he met.
Left to cherish his memory and continue his mission-minded legacy are his wife, Marie, and his three children, David J. (Gina Lollio) McLaughlin II of Monroe; Nicole (Rick) Kidd of Monroe; and Heather (Jesus "Sammy") Ortiz of Newport. Beloved Pipi to Giavanna and soon-to-arrive David J. III McLaughlin; Landon Hounshell; McKenzie and Cameron Kidd; and Laylah, Noah and Loghan Ortiz. Father to "adopted" son, Matthew A. Craig of Monroe. Pipi to "adopted" grandchildren Gabriel and Rory Beauvais; Chandyn Riggs; Zoey and Liam Ortiz; and Natalia and Camila Hernandez.
David is also survived by his mother, Betty McLaughlin of Monroe and siblings Edward (Barb) McLaughlin; Karen (Edward) Younglove; Ronald McLaughlin; Jeanne (Earl) Bryant; Mary (Marty) Drozdowicz; Gerald (Patty) McLaughlin; Connie McLaughlin; Joseph (Lisa) McLaughlin; John (Carla) McLaughlin and many nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his best buddy and four-legged friend, Dakota.
David was preceded in death by his father, Ezra McLaughlin; father-in-law, Peter C. Beauvais; and mother-in-law Mary J. Beauvais.
Due to current Covid-19 attendance limitations, visitation at Bacarella Funeral Home will be privately attended. Funeral services at New Hope Assembly of God in Taylor where David worshipped, followed by burial at Roselawn Memorial Park, will also be private. A public celebration of David's life will be scheduled for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, anyone looking to honor David's love of children and Christmas is invited to drop off a toy donation for Toys for Tots, Monroe In the Bacarella Funeral Home parking lot. On Monday, November 30th from 12:00pm-7:00pm, there will be an enclosed trailer accepting donations.
Memorial donations may also be made to Helping Hands at St. Isidore Farm (3811 W. Albain Rd., Monroe, MI 48161) in memory of David McLaughlin.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.