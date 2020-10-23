David Lynn Sieler, age 78, of Monroe, passed away the afternoon of Monday, October 19, 2020, at ProMedica Regional Monroe Hospital.
Born January 26, 1942, in Washington, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Lynn and Bessie (Denton) Sieler. David graduated from Monroe High School in 1959. Throughout High School David worked for Sieler Trucking, the family business, hauling all types of materials and water. He also worked midnights at A&P grocery store in Monroe and went on to work at the Willow Run, Fisher Body Plant as a welder for six years. David then started his career at Ford Motor Company in 1965 accepting an Apprentice Program as a Die Maker. He worked at the Woodhaven Stamping Plant as a Die Maker, eventually retiring as Tool and Die Supervisor.
David met the love of his life, Karen Kurtz. They married on February 18, 1961, at Zion Lutheran Church in Monroe. Together they raised a family of five children and spent over 57 wonderful years together before Karen's passing in 2018. Both David and Karen enjoyed vacationing together, especially at their cottage on Marr Lake in Onstead, MI.
David was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church and former member of the Loyal Order of Moose organization. In his younger years, David loved photography, taking classes, even joining a photography club. In his free time, you could find David baking his Blue Ribbon-winning "Roessler Street Rye" bread, or in his garage working on cars and tinkering.
Most importantly, David loved spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and cherished in the hearts of his loved ones.
Beloved father of LeeAnn (Tammy) Albright-Sieler, Kimberly (Jeff) Hosier, Randy (Kym) Sieler, Deborah Daise, and Daniel (Kim) Sieler. Loving grandfather of Amber Hosier, Amanda Hosier, Zachary Sieler, Alexander Sieler, Noah Sieler, and Adam Sieler. Dearest brother of Stanley (Beverly) Sieler. Also survived by a sister-in-law: Mary K Sieler.
Proceeded in death by his wife: Karen Sieler, parents: Lynn and Bessie Sieler, and brothers: Larry D. Sieler and Ronald A. Sieler.
In accordance with Davids wishes cremation has taken place. Everyone is invited to a memorial gathering at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 10 AM. A memorial service will be following immediately after starting at 11 AM. Officiating is Pastor of the church, Rev. Ross Ulrich. Memorial donations in honor of David are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church.
Online condolences and words of comfort may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.