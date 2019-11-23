|
David Lee Maurer passed away November 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, MI, surrounded by a room full of his loved ones. David was 69 yrs old.
Friends and family may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Sunday November 24, 2019, from 2-8 PM. He will lie-in-state on Monday November 25, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Ida, MI. Pastor Mark McCaskill will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
He was born in 1950 to parents of Francis and Margie Maurer in Greensburg, IN. He went to Dundee High School. He married Brenda Denham on February 26, 1968, in Maybee, MI. They were married for 51 yrs. he served in the Vietnam War from 1969-1970. He worked for the Ford Motor Comapny, Ypsilanti plant for 25 yrs, retiring in 1993. He was a member of UAW LOcal 848. Together David and Brenda have 6 kids, Brian (Terri) Maurer, Shawn Maurer, Rebecca Maurer, Brad (Tracey) Maurer, Dee (Rob) Hoffman, Mariah (Ray) Maurer Gidley and son-in-law, Dennis Auten. Together they had 14 grandchildren, Kerri, Cael, Dayna, Katie (Matt), Leighan (Dan), Quinn (Breanna), Brad, Makayla, Morgan (Zachary), Megan, Makenna, Madison, Robby and Aaron. 8 great-grandchildren, Alex, Viola, Kaelyn, Delaney, Henry, Ashton, Addison and Carson. He is survived by 3 brothers Gerald Maurer, Don (Nadine) Maurer, and Mike (Rita) Maurer, 2 sisters, Carol (Bob) Fenlon and Darlene (Mark) Wilkinson, two brother-in-laws, Robert (Brenda) Denham and David (Vonda) Denham.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob Maurer, in-laws, Russell and Edna Denham, sister-in-law, Kay Hurd and a brother-in-law, Dennis Denham and 4 grandsons, Kaleb, Kellen, Jarrett and Anden.
He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones watching his grandchildren's sporting events, riding his tractors, gardening and traveling to Mississippi to visit family especially Albert and Earmel Cotton. A special acknowledgement of special care from his son, Brad.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Petersburg Fireman's Association.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 23, 2019