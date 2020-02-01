|
|
David Lyle May was born in Blissfield, Michigan, on December 18, 1934. He was the son of the late Hayes May and Tennie (Andrews) May.
David married the former Lorraine Dermanelian. He supported his family as a member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers, Local 25, in Detroit and also worked for Local 60 in Miami. While living in Dundee, David was a member of St. Irene Catholic Church. He had made his home in Florida for many years where he was a longtime member of All Saints Catholic Church. At All Saints, David enjoyed serving, working, and worshipping. He also enjoyed traveling, cruising and especially loved interacting with the children at his church and school.
David Lyle May, age 85, of Sunrise, Florida, formerly of Dundee passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a brother: Kenneth May.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his beloved wife: Lorraine May; son Mark May of Lisle, IL; five daughters, Laurie (Tim) Stanifer of Reelsville, IN, Debbie May of Livonia, MI, Tina May of White Lake, MI, Jo (Josh) Hockman of Hastings, FL, Terri Ziegler of Monroe, MI; stepson: Earl Gary (Mandy) Lowe; three stepdaughters: Sherry (Steve) Shoemaker of Ft Lauderdale, Florida, Kathy (Buzz) Dressel of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Angela Lowe (Donald Munz) of Pompano, Florida; a sister: Sharon Denman of Lecanto, Florida; eighteen grandchildren: Allison Burke, Andrew May, Tara Smith, Adam Henderson, Amber Henderson, Travis Harris, Joe Thompson, Jalyna Thompson, Jay Thompson, Matthew Ziegler, Tara Ziegler, Raszana Shoemaker, Adam Lowe, Alex Lowe, Donald Libonati, Ryan Kinder, Andrew Kinder and Chris Kinder; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Friends may gather on Tuesday, February 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. He will lie in state from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at St. Irene Church, 568 East Main Street, Dundee, Michigan 48131. A Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 9:30 a.m. Procession will follow to Maple Grove Cemetery for burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Faith Farm Ministries, Ft Lauderdale, Florida. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 1, 2020