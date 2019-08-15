|
David N. Preston, age 65, of Monroe, passed away peacefully Friday, August 2, 2019, at the IHM Senior Living Center.
Born July 8, 1954, in Detroit, Dave was the son of the late Morse and Mary (Edblom) Preston.
As a child, Dave grew up in Livonia, Michigan, where he loved playing sports. His favorite was football and he played his first year at Hillsdale College.
After a knee injury, Dave transferred schools and graduated from Michigan State University earning a BBA degree in accounting. Dave started his career with the IRS and moved to various cities over the years. He settled in Monroe where he lived for the past 17 years and eventually opened his own accounting business in the downtown area.
Dave shared with many the warm hometown community he felt in Monroe. He could often be seen walking about town, enjoying the scenery and the company of others.
Dave loved his walks, playing cards, spending time with friends and his work. He was a generous soul and always willing to help someone in need. He was always grateful for his friends and quick to help wherever he could.
Dave is survived by two siblings, Steven (Shanthi) Preston of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Judy Preston of San Diego, CA; two nieces and two nephews.
In addition to his parents, Dave was also preceded in death by a brother, Theodore Preston, and a nephew.
There will be a celebration of life for Dave on Sunday, August 18th at the Monroe Post VFW on Jones Ave. An informal open house gathering will be from 3:00-6:00 pm for friends and family to visit, socialize and share memories.
In lieu of flowers, please select a local charity to donate to in honor of Dave.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019