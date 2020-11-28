David Noel Burnette was born on November 19, 1948, to Harley David and Betty (Noble) Burnette. He would attend and graduate from Monroe High School with the Class of 1966.
David would meet the love of his life and marry the former Loretta Bost. Together, the couple would be blessed with three children.
As a gifted musician, David would perform with many local talented groups. He most recently was a part of the worship team at Christ Love Fellowship, where he was a member under the Pastoral guidance of Pastor Angela Blount. He also was a member of the worship team at Spirit of Truth Church, South Rockwood for many years.
David was very athletic and loved playing baseball participating with many local teams. He also would enjoy tossing a ball down the lanes at the local bowling alleys. David often showed off his talent in running the table at the local pool halls playing a game of billiards.
He was an owner and operator of many businesses in New York, where he lived for 23 years.
One of his many accomplishments, his dreams, was mentoring the youth in the area. He started the Catskill Mountain Boxing camp, where several of his students went on to be Golden Glove Champions.
David Noel Burnette, age 71, of Greenville, North Carolina, formerly of Monroe, Michigan, passed into eternal glory on September 24, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
David celebrated his life with his loving wife of 52 years, Loretta (Bost), also his children, two sons: Jeremy (Jana) Burnette, children, Sloan, Jeremy Thomas, Alexia, Andrew and Kennedy, son: Shaun Gotha; one daughter: Jessica (Burnette) (George) Herling, children, Sierra, Jacquelyn, and Jennie; four great-grandchildren: Rusty Edwards, Rylee and Nathan Medlin, and Alina Herling-Sutton.
David was greatly loved by his brothers: John (Laura) Stone, Danny (Dana) Stone, Andy (Helga) Parker, also his sisters: Georgia (the late Chum) VanWassenhova, Diana Powell, Norma (Mike) Miller, Janice (Tony) Valerio; and all of the Burnette, Noble, Stone, and Bost families, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his father: Harley David Burnette of Indiana, his mother: Betty (Noble) Stone, and stepfather: Audra Stone; his grandparents: Noel and Edna Noble; brother: Dennis; and nephew: Niles Mcintosh.
Cremation has taken place in North Carolina and a memorial service will take place in Monroe, Michigan, in July of 2021. Announcements will be made of the date in due time. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.