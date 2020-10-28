David Roy MacDonald passed away on Monday, October 19th, surrounded by his family after a gallant fight with cancer. David was the son of Richard W. and Carol (Newcomb) MacDonald and was born in Monroe, Michigan on September 27, 1954. He lived most of his life in Temperance, Michigan.

David is survived by his mother, Carol, his sister, Diann (Brian) Ferguson, brothers, Don MacDonald and Daryl MacDonald, and half-brother Richard (Debbie) MacDonald. He is also survived by his many nephews and niece, Dustin, Dylan, Jonathon, Cameron, William, Matthew and Melissa.

David was an avid NASCAR enthusiast. He loved college football, pro-wrestling, baseball caps and following the stock market. But his favorite thing to do was play chess with his many nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Erie Union Cemetery in Erie, Michigan, on Saturday, October 31st, at 2 p.m. David was a kind soul who had a positive impact on everyone he touched. David would be thrilled if everyone who read this did a random act of kindness for another. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference in the lives of others.

