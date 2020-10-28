1/
David Roy MacDonald
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Roy MacDonald passed away on Monday, October 19th, surrounded by his family after a gallant fight with cancer. David was the son of Richard W. and Carol (Newcomb) MacDonald and was born in Monroe, Michigan on September 27, 1954. He lived most of his life in Temperance, Michigan.
David is survived by his mother, Carol, his sister, Diann (Brian) Ferguson, brothers, Don MacDonald and Daryl MacDonald, and half-brother Richard (Debbie) MacDonald. He is also survived by his many nephews and niece, Dustin, Dylan, Jonathon, Cameron, William, Matthew and Melissa.
David was an avid NASCAR enthusiast. He loved college football, pro-wrestling, baseball caps and following the stock market. But his favorite thing to do was play chess with his many nephews.
Graveside services will be held at Erie Union Cemetery in Erie, Michigan, on Saturday, October 31st, at 2 p.m. David was a kind soul who had a positive impact on everyone he touched. David would be thrilled if everyone who read this did a random act of kindness for another. Small acts of kindness can make a big difference in the lives of others.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Erie Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved