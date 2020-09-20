1/1
David Sheehan
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Sheehan died peacefully in his home on September 10, 2020, in Alamogordo, NM, after a long battle with cancer.
David was born in Alpena, MI, on April 11, 1956, to David Patrick Sheehan and Betty Jean Wittek. He graduated from Jefferson High School in Monroe, MI and served 12 years in the U.S. Navy; eventually settling down in Newport, MI, until moving to NM in 2011.
David is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Michael Sheehan.
David is survived by his loving wife Diane Sheehan. Four children: Brian Sheehan and Dawn of Monroe, MI; Misty Sheehan of Newport, MI; Daniel Sheehan and Ruth of Angier, NC; and Jennifer Rhoden and Adam of Quincy, KY. Two stepchildren: Jason Beck of Monroe, MI; and Kristen Bovee and Richard of Rossford, OH. One sister Kathleen Phillips of Gaffney, SC; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David "Uncle Dave" loved to spend time with family, ride his Harley, catch Pokemon, and help others.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
The Sheehan family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Alamogordo Funeral Home to direct the arrangements.
To sign the online register book, please visit www.alamogordofuneralhome.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo
2301 First Street
Alamogordo, NM 88310
575-434-5253
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alamogordo Funeral Home - Alamogordo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved