|
|
David Tedora, age 66, of Monroe, passed away August 18, 2019.
Born September 13, 1952, in Monroe, David was the son of Richard and Pearl (Hilyard) Tedora. A graduate of Monroe High School, he worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator with Conrail for over 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan.
David leaves to cherish his memory his sons: Deric (Angela) Tedora of Monroe and Adam Tedora of Land O Lakes, Florida; five grandchildren: Dominic Tedora, Anna Tedora, Mary Tedora, Skylar Tedora and Alexa Tedora; as well as three siblings: John Tedora of Monroe, Toni (Timothy) Kolb of Monroe and Jeffrey (Billie) Tedora of Tecumseh.
Sadly he was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of David's life will held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Friday from 1pm until services at 7pm. Pastor Nathan Fager of St. Paul's Lutheran Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of David may be made to the charity of donor's choice. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019