David William Townsend was born in Inkster, Michigan, on January 16, 1951. He was the son of William Edward Townsend and Mary Katherine (Harris) Townsend Baker. At a young age, Vincent Baker entered his life, and David would be raised as his own.
David received his education and life skills training by attending Wayne County Child Development Center in Northville. He would take a position with the Ford Motor Company Woodhaven Stamping Plant. This was quite unique in the fact that since David did not have a driver's license himself, he rode to work every day with his father. Upon his father's retirement, his mother continued to drive him to work each day. David and his mother had always had a special bond but spending this time together certainly solidified their relationship. He retired on February 1, 2003, after thirty-seven years of service.
For more than thirty years, the Bakers would make their home in Maybee where they operated a small Peach Orchard. David loved being outside enjoying gardening and working with the plants. He often helped out by operating the equipment and driving tractors at the orchard.
In 2014, David would move to Dundee with his niece, Jamie and her family. David lived a simple life and preferred to keep to himself. He loved watching Science Fiction and scary movies. He was perfectly content to have his goodies, sweets, coffee, cigarettes, and cable television, recently enjoying professional wrestling. David also liked listening to old Country music, and often talked extensively about the weather.
David, age 69, of Dundee, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 8, 2020.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by a sister: Barbara Ann Baker and a brother: Robert Baker.
To cherish his memory, he leaves two sisters: Sherry Baker of Dundee and Dianna Carol Abrams of Monroe; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 2:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor James Brown of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Procession will follow to London Township Cemetery for burial.
Memorials, for those who desire, are suggested to the wishes of the family. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
David received his education and life skills training by attending Wayne County Child Development Center in Northville. He would take a position with the Ford Motor Company Woodhaven Stamping Plant. This was quite unique in the fact that since David did not have a driver's license himself, he rode to work every day with his father. Upon his father's retirement, his mother continued to drive him to work each day. David and his mother had always had a special bond but spending this time together certainly solidified their relationship. He retired on February 1, 2003, after thirty-seven years of service.
For more than thirty years, the Bakers would make their home in Maybee where they operated a small Peach Orchard. David loved being outside enjoying gardening and working with the plants. He often helped out by operating the equipment and driving tractors at the orchard.
In 2014, David would move to Dundee with his niece, Jamie and her family. David lived a simple life and preferred to keep to himself. He loved watching Science Fiction and scary movies. He was perfectly content to have his goodies, sweets, coffee, cigarettes, and cable television, recently enjoying professional wrestling. David also liked listening to old Country music, and often talked extensively about the weather.
David, age 69, of Dundee, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, June 8, 2020.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by a sister: Barbara Ann Baker and a brother: Robert Baker.
To cherish his memory, he leaves two sisters: Sherry Baker of Dundee and Dianna Carol Abrams of Monroe; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 2:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor James Brown of Calvary Baptist Church officiating. Procession will follow to London Township Cemetery for burial.
Memorials, for those who desire, are suggested to the wishes of the family. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 11, 2020.