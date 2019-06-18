Services Merkle Funeral Service - South 14567 South Dixie Highway Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-7070 David Yenor

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers David William Yenor was born November 25, 1946 in Monroe. He was one of three children born from the late William Yenor and Hazel (Pete) Yenor. He was a 1965 Erie Mason High School graduate and honorably served in the United States Army for two years in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict.

David married the love of his life, Janet Malak, on August 21, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. From this union would come the birth of their two children. He was a hard worker. He supported his family employed as a Material Handler at General Mills in Toledo for thirty-four years, retiring in January 2003.

David was a loving and loyal husband, father, and grandfather. He cherished watching his children's activities throughout the years and spending time with his grandchildren. He was proud to be part of the Eighmeys Softball Team and winning the state title in 1981. As a golf enthusiast, he enjoyed watching and playing the sport, as well as making golf clubs. He appreciated nature and the outdoors, hunting, riding his Harley-Davison, traveling the nation with good friends and family, and simply feeding wildlife in his backyard.

David William Yenor, age 72, of Erie passed away at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jim VanKampen, and his nephew, Shawn Bowling.

To cherish his memory, he leaves his wife of almost 49 years, Janet; two children: Chad (Beth) Yenor of Erie and Heidi (Scott) Leads of Belleville; his mother: Hazel Yenor of Erie; two siblings: Bonnie VanKampen of Muskegon and Dawn (Denny) Billock of Dundee; six grandchildren: Cory, Megan, Emma, Cole, Madison, and Kelsey; nieces and nephews.

Friends may gather from 10:00 a.m. until a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service South, 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. Members of the Erie VFW Post 3925 will perform a ceremonial walk through at 2:00 p.m., followed by funeral services officiated by Father Mark Prill of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Erie. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial donations are suggested to Erie VFW Post 3925, Bedford Township Veterans Center and Monroe Visiting Angels. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com. Published in Monroe News on June 18, 2019