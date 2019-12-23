|
Davina Louise Cook was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 1, 1957. She was the daughter of the late David and Virginia Cook.
Dee attended Lincoln Park High School graduating with the Class of 1975.
She was an extremely hard worker, and it was stop at nothing to provide for the needs of her family working two jobs. For many years she worked on the line at Ford Motor Company, employed at the Mazda plant in Flat Rock before taking a medical retirement in 2015. She had also worked as a waitress at Bob Evans.
Dee was well known for her no nonsense, straight forward attitude. She often spoke her mind and didn't mince her words. On the other hand, she was generous to a fault and would give someone the shirt off her back, whether or not she liked them. One thing was certain everyone knew where they stood in regards to her.
Dee was intuitive, intelligent, and knowledgeable about many subjects. She even had the ability to work on cars, whether it be brakes, radiators, or even alternators, she could do it all.
Dee met her best friend, Jacki Meechan while employed at Ford. They enjoyed visiting casinos together especially MGM and Hollywood. The past few years they had been roommates and cared for each other painstakingly while each battled their own health setbacks.
Davina Louise Cook, age 62, of Monroe passed away at 11:11 am on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in the Emergency Department of ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Her passing was preceded by her parents and Fidget, her beloved pitbull/shar-pei mix in October.
To cherish her memory she leaves four children: Ashley Lewandowski of Detroit, Stanley (Kristine) Lewandowski of Trenton, Vincent Lewandowski of Detroit, and Benjamin (Katrina) Lewandowski of Lincoln Park; a brother: David "Butch" (Linda) whom she was able to meet for the first time just over a year ago and had formed a strong bond; twelve grandchildren: Xavier, Isaac, Israel Angeles, Seth (Ari), Stana, Trinity, Benjamin, Sierra, Andrew, Kelcee, Amie, Mia Lewandowski; one great-granddaughter: Ivory Lewandowski; Jacki's brothers and sisters whom she thought of as her own: Barb (Wayne) Childress, Tim (Rita) Meechan, Wendy (David) Kurowicki, and Kellie Meechan.
Friends may gather from 2:00 pm-5:00 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe, 2442 North Monroe Street, (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will follow at 5:00 pm.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019