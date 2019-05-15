|
|
Dawn Michelle Chavis, 53, of Scottsville, KY passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
The Monroe, MI, native was an employee of Sumitomo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph David Chavis Jr.
She is survived by 2 sons: Jarroed Pierce and fiancee': Abigayle Cartland-Dallas, Marquette, MI and Joseph D. Chavis III, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Aireka Justine Pierce, Gwinn, MI; Her father: Don Mayes and wife, Joyce, Monroe, MI; 2 brothers: Don Mayes, Jr. and wife, Tracie, and Brian Mayes and wife, Candy, all of Monroe, MI; 1 sister: Teresa Hawkins and husband, Dan, Monroe, MI; A sister-in-law: Patti Mayes, Monroe, MI; 3 grandchildren: Zachary, Abby and Oakleigh.
She was preceded in death by a brother: Jim Mayes and a nephew: Ethan Hawkins.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday (May 18, 2019) at Bible Fellowship Christian Center with Pastor B. J. McDaniel officiating. www.goadfh.com.
Published in Monroe News on May 15, 2019