Dawn Rene Bodine passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2019.
She was born in Trenton Michigan to Linda and Roger Bodine. Dawn had one son, Christopher Ross Signorello, age 28, who resides in Texas. She was married to David Falkenberg, who passed away in 2018.
Dawn was a graduate of Ida High School. Her passion was horses and the love for her son Christopher. He was the most important part of her life and they were great buds. Dawn loved him dearly. She had a special relationship with her grandmother Marge Bodine, she always said Dawn with the little girl she never had.
Dawn liked to read, play games, watch movies and talk on the phone with her friends. In her younger days, she would show her horse Dustin at the Monroe County Fair. Those were good times.
Dawn had a kind and generous heart and always looked for the best in people. Even though she suffered health problems, Dawn had a strong spirit and was always ready to laugh and have fun. After her father passed away and her mother remarried, her stepfather Dan Townsend came into her life. He was to play an important part in her life and an even more important part in her son's life, as he was proud to be a grandpa and loved them both as his own.
Dawn will be greatly missed by all who loved her, but especially her son and mother, who was her best friend and also her friend Darrel Wylie and cat Psycho. She was preceded in death by her husband David Falkenburg, her father Roger Bodine and grandfathers Harold Bodine and Ernest Carlton.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019