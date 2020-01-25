|
Dean E. Rumler
Sept. 30, 1921-Jan. 23, 2020
Dean Elroy Rumler of Petersburg, Michigan, was born in Dundee, Michigan, on September 30, 1921, and passed away on January 23, 2020, at the age of 98.
Dean's parents were Ezra and ¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬Lillian (Robson). Dean was the youngest of twelve children.
With few exceptions, Dean grew up and lived his entire life in Petersburg, first living on the family farm and graduating from Petersburg High School in 1939.
Dean married the love of his life, Anabel Wohlgamuth, in Angola, Indiana, and they celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary on October 12, 2019.
Shortly after marrying, Dean was drafted into the Army in 1942 and proudly served his country, first being stationed in Bayone, New Jersey, and concluding in Honolulu, Hawaii. After his military service time ended, they eventually made their way back home to Petersburg and began their family.
Throughout his life, Dean held a strong work ethic, first as a machine operator at Monroe Auto Equipment, and later he was employed as a sheet-metal worker by
Houghton /Schindler Elevator in Toledo, Ohio, until his retirement.
Dean enjoyed dancing with Anabel, listening to big band music, and travelling across the country. He volunteered and was active in his children's lives by working with the local Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops and during his retirement, he learned to play the organ. He served on the board of the Petersburg United Methodist Church.
Dean is survived by his wife, Anabel; sons, Timothy and (Audrey), Theodore, and (Sherry), and daughter, Deborah and (Mark) Chesney.
Grandchildren, Sheyla and (Steve) Barteck, Adreah and (John) Kuderick, Jason Booms, Kimberly Rumler, Nathan Rumler, Rachel McKay, Derek and (Kimberlee) Rumler and Rebekah and (Mike) Lipski and 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and a great-granddaughter, Jessicah Kuderick.
A memorial service will take place on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. January 28, at the Petersburg United Methodist Church in Petersburg, Michigan, with Pastor Carter officiating. The family will receive guests starting at 11 a.m. with services to follow.
Memorials may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Petersburg United Methodist Church.
To send the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020