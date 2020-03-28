|
Dean James Walsh Jr. was born in Monroe, Michigan, on April 17, 1988. He was the happy and mischievous son of Dean James Walsh Sr. and Debbie (Rigsby) Marino. Dean attended Monroe Schools but later earned his GED.
Rambunctious from the beginning, it was quite difficult to remember that Dean was born with cystic fibrosis. He was playful, yet tenacious, always finding ways to overcome his physical disabilities. Dean never seemed to stop moving, was very motivated, and was extremely energetic. His eternal state of happiness shone through in all parts of his daily life. Dean became quite accomplished athletically in every sport, he was especially successful in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) where he spent a decade fighting and had won a WXC Championship.
Dean enjoyed being outside and liked hunting and fishing. To make ends meet he worked side jobs in the roofing industry for many years. Dean was also a very gifted artists, enjoying drawing.
Dean James Walsh Jr., age 31, of Monroe passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital. His passing was preceded by a brother: Danny Walsh; maternal grandparents: Teresa Gray and Gene Rigsby; paternal grandmother: Joyce Goins; and maternal step grandfather: Herbert "J.T." Gray.
To cherish his memory he leaves his father: Dean James Walsh Sr.; his mother and stepfather: Debbie and Douglas Marino; a brother: David Loose (Jamie Lynn); maternal step grandmother: Doris Rigsby; several nieces and nephews; and three stepchildren whom he thought of as his own: Brenden Rice, Brandon Rice, Gabriel Rice
Due to the unfortunate COVID-19 Pandemic, a private gathering was held at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. Pastor Tim Ioconageli of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church officiated.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Walsh Family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guest may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Mar. 28, 2020