|
|
Dean Joseph Barron was born in Toledo, Ohio, on September 6, 1957. He was one of nine children, the son of the late Vincent Barron and the late Rosemary (Belair) Barron. He had attended school at Erie Mason School District.
He married Darcie Hoffman in 1985 and from their union would come the birth of two sons: Andrew and Lyle. Dean was very talented with his hands, and he surely wasn't afraid to get them dirty. For more than twenty years he would be employed as a mechanic. His specialty was working on semi-trailers while working at Northwest Trailer. Unfortunately, due to declining health he took a medical retirement.
Dean Boy was an avid storyteller. This came in particularly handy when hanging out with friends which was one of his favorite pastimes. Dean also loved listening to music, with Classic Rock as loud as possible being his favorite. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was very fortunate, to share his home with his son Lyle and with, Shanie, his beloved four-legged companion an uncertified black lab, therapy dog.
"Dean Boy," age 62, of Erie passed away at home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. In addition to his parents his passing was preceded by a grandson: Aedan Barron in 2005; sister: Donna Fountain; and two brothers-in-law: David Fountain and Butch Schwirzinski.
To cherish his memory he leaves two sons: Andrew (Andrea) Barron of Temperance and Lyle Barron of Erie; two grandchildren: Autumn and Ava Barron of Temperance; his former spouse and caregiver: Darcie Binkley; three brothers: David (Myra) Barron of Florida, Dell (Michelle) Barron of Point Place, and Daniel Barron of Temperance; four sisters: Danette Barron of Toledo, Debbie Schwirzinski of Toledo, Diane Miller of Toledo, and Danine (Tony) Urban of Florida.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street (734) 317-7199. A Celebration of His Life will take place at 7:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Reverend Scott Isham, pastor of Shelton Park Church of God officiating.
The Barron family is extremely grateful for the exceptional care provided to Dean from Hearts in Hand Home Healthcare of Milford, Michigan and especially to caregivers: his daughter-in-law: Andrea Barron and former spouse Darcie Binkley and to Joanna Dean and Theresa Kesner.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 3, 2020