Deanne Gail Kelly was born in Lyons, Ohio, on May 22, 1945. She was one of four children born from the union of the late Charles A. Kelly and the late Mabel (Metcalf) Kelly. She attended Ida Schools, graduating with the Class of 1963.
Soon after graduation she would marry Robert D. Kitts. The couple would be blessed with four children: Julia, Lisa, Robert and Timothy. Deanne often balanced the needs of her family, being an excellent cook and baker, with working outside the home. For many years, she worked in retail as a Manager for Saundra's Lace and Crafts. She was also employed as a Cashier at Hills Department Store. Over time, she helped to make ends meet with a position at Howard Ternes and as kitchen help for the Monroe Care Center.
Robert passed away in 2000.
She would marry George G. Pierce in 2006. They enjoyed motorcycle riding and were members of the Gold Wing Motorcycle Group. Deanne loved to shop. Her favorite destinations were Goodwill and other second-hand stores. She also appreciated the wonderful opportunities available via QVC. If nothing else, Deanne, was quite generous often buying for others, and liked to crochet items for her children and grandchildren.
Deanne cherished her family but spoiled her canine companions, Belle and Pixie. Part of her charm was her love for juicy gossip and her ability to stir the pot.
Deanne Gail Pierce, age 75, of Monroe passed away at Beaumont Hospital in Trenton on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
In addition to her parents and both husbands, her passing was preceded by a son, Timothy Aaron Kitts; brother, Bob Kelly, a sister; and her pup, Little Bit.
To cherish her memory, she leaves three children, Julia (Bruce) Matthes of Monroe, Lisa (Chris) Russeau of LaSalle, and Robert (Michelle) Kitts of LaSalle; a nephew whom she raised as a son, Mike Kitts of Maybee; one brother, Martin (Patty) Kelly of Blairsville, Georgia; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Kelly of Ottawa Lake; eleven grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren.
Friends may gather from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Worship Service Celebrating Her Life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Merkle's with her nephew, David Kitts, officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn for burial. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and Michigan State Mandates, guests will be limited in number and face coverings will be required for entry to the facility.
Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.