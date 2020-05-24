Deborah Ann Brown, age 64, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly the evening of Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital.
Deborah was born on May 18, 1956, in Monroe, MI to the late Donald H. and Ethel L. (Short) Forter. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Monroe where she graduated with her High School Diploma. She held a few different jobs in her life, working as a Nurse's Aide at the Monroe Convalescent Center, to running the day care at Nortel Lanes. But what she valued most in her life was the ability to stay home and be a homemaker, caring for her husband and raising their son, David.
Deborah would meet the love of her life, Charles David Brown, and marry him on May 20, 1978. The two of them would go on to build a family and home until Charles' passing on May 21, 2014. With Deborah passing on her and Charles' anniversary, their love for one another will be reunited in the most fitting of ways. Their union remained strong even through death.
Deborah was a very outdoorsy person. She loved to camp in scenic Northern Michigan, fish, and became quite the motorcycle junkie after riding one for the first time. She loved to play cards, particularly Rummy, and also enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee. Above all else, Deborah loved to spend time with her family and friends.
To cherish her memory, Deborah leaves her son, David (Molly) Brown; one brother, Donald W. Forter; two sisters: Janice Duvall and Dawn Forter; and one grandchild, Rowyn.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Deborah's honor are asked to please consider St. Jude's or the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Due to the regulations set forth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private and interment will occur at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Deborah was born on May 18, 1956, in Monroe, MI to the late Donald H. and Ethel L. (Short) Forter. She attended St. Mary's Academy in Monroe where she graduated with her High School Diploma. She held a few different jobs in her life, working as a Nurse's Aide at the Monroe Convalescent Center, to running the day care at Nortel Lanes. But what she valued most in her life was the ability to stay home and be a homemaker, caring for her husband and raising their son, David.
Deborah would meet the love of her life, Charles David Brown, and marry him on May 20, 1978. The two of them would go on to build a family and home until Charles' passing on May 21, 2014. With Deborah passing on her and Charles' anniversary, their love for one another will be reunited in the most fitting of ways. Their union remained strong even through death.
Deborah was a very outdoorsy person. She loved to camp in scenic Northern Michigan, fish, and became quite the motorcycle junkie after riding one for the first time. She loved to play cards, particularly Rummy, and also enjoyed a good game of Yahtzee. Above all else, Deborah loved to spend time with her family and friends.
To cherish her memory, Deborah leaves her son, David (Molly) Brown; one brother, Donald W. Forter; two sisters: Janice Duvall and Dawn Forter; and one grandchild, Rowyn.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Deborah's honor are asked to please consider St. Jude's or the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Due to the regulations set forth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private and interment will occur at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on May 24, 2020.