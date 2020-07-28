Deborah Ann Schmidt, age 65, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.
She was born in Monroe, Michigan, on January 3, 1955, to Kenneth and Shirley (Anderson) Rousselo. Debbie was one of four children. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1973. She earned an Associate Degree in Nursing at Monroe Community College, and a Bachelor's in Nursing at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio. Debbie worked as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. She was dedicated to caring for patients and dearly loved everyone that she worked with.
Debbie met and married her first husband, Timothy Curson, on August 13, 1976. Eventually she would meet the love of her life, Harold "Hal" Schmidt Jr. Debbie was the light of Hal's world. They got married on July 3, 1999, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Monroe. Together they spent over 21 wonderful years together. Many of those spent on their Harley Davidson traveling all over the United States.
Debbie was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. She was the church's first female usher, and also was a member of the Board of Education and Parish Life. Debbie was an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Den Mother, the District Commissioner, and in the training academy.
There was no end to Debbie's generosity. She was always there for her friends and family, helping to organize fundraisers for those in need. Most importantly, Debbie loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a very kind person who seemed to know everyone. She will be deeply missed.
Beloved wife of Hal Schmidt. Loving mother of Darin (Ashleigh Curson-Didario) Curson. Step-mother of Amanda Schmidt, Victoria (Jason) Puga, and Stephanie (Kyle) Ruedel. Dearest daughter of Kenneth and Shirley Rousselo. Dear grandmother of Kaylie and Brooke Schmidt as well as Anna and Morgan Ruedel. Sister of Julie Kaiser, Patricia (Beth Berlin) Rousselo, and Kenneth (Sue) Rousselo.
Everyone is invited to a visitation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home from 1:00 - 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. Instate will begin at 10 AM with the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Pastor Mark Witte will officiate, with burial immediately following at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Boy Scouts of America Troop 502.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to https://www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.