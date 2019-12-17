|
Deborah Kay Nisley was born on November 16, 1950, in Monroe, Michigan, one of four children of the late Clarence Robert (Bob) Nisley Jr. and Doris Marie Nisley (Farner). She was a 1968 graduate of Monroe High School, where she was very active in sports. In the late 60s, she played ball for the Monroe Royals woman's softball team. She had one child, Jason, from her marriage to Michael LaFountain.
Deb worked in the nuclear power industry early in her career. After 20 years, she changed careers, earned her LVN degree and worked as a nurse until retirement. She enjoyed helping and caring for others. Debbie was very creative and talented and enjoyed working on crafts, embroidering quilts for her grandchildren and collecting vintage Santa Claus decor. She would often take part in arts & crafts shows with her hand painted driftwood Santas. She was a proud mother and grandmother and was always eager to pass on her creative crafting skills to her son and granddaughter Jayda.
Deborah K. Chase, age 68, passed away at home in Phoenix AZ on Nov. 1st, 2019. She is survived by her loving son, Jason M. LaFountain and his wife Elizabeth and their two children, Jayda and Nolan. She is also survived by her siblings, Dorothy (Larry) Moretti, Robert (MaryAnn) Nisley, and Greg (Linda) Nisley, her nieces and nephews, one aunt and many cousins.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service was held on Friday Nov. 8th at Wyman Cremation and Funeral Chapel in Mesa, AZ, with Pastor Grady Root of Maricopa Springs Church officiating. There will be a family gathering to remember Deb on December 27th at 3:00 at her sister and brother-in-law's home in Monroe, MI.
Online words of inspiration and comfort may be made at the Facebook group created in her name, Deborah K. Chase Memorial.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 17, 2019