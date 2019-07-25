|
|
Deborah Dee Bashaw was born on March 5, 1956 in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of seven children born from the union of the late Gerald Lee Bashaw and Cecelia "Nicki" (Miracle) Gibson. She attended Monroe Schools and graduated with the Class of 1974.
Debbie met the love of her life Kenneth Reece in grade school. The couple would be joined in marriage on April 27, 1985, at First Baptist Church in Monroe. From this union came the birth of five children. Debbie provided for the needs of her husband and children as a homemaker. She also would spend many years in sales for various retailers.
Debbie had a passion for all dogs, but personally bred and showed Yorkies. She was a member of the Monroe Kennel Club and Michigan Yorkie Club for many years. Debbie loved being around people and made friends easily. Over the years whenever Debbie made a new friend, she promptly and proudly "adopted" them into the family. Debbie loved spending time with her family, and she had a special bond with each of her nine grandchildren.
Deborah "Debbie" Dee Reece, age 63, of Temperance passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania.
In addition to her father, her passing was preceded by a son: Gerald Bashaw; and stepfather: HW Gibson.
To cherish her memory she leaves her beloved husband of thirty-four years: Ken of Temperance; four children: Richard (Sara) Guiher, Robert Guiher, Kyle (Kiersten) Reece, Kenny McBride; daughter-in-law: Donna (James) Horton; her mother: Cecilia "Nicki" Gibson; six siblings: Kemper (Ann) Gibson, Jerry (Diane) Bashaw, Bill (Amee) Gibson, Matthew Bashaw, Brian Bashaw, and Kim Sullivan; nine grandchildren: Parker, Caleb, Hope, Avery, Jackson, Andrew, Paige, Robert, and Destiny.
Friends may gather from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street (734) 384-5185. A Celebration of Her Life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, also at Merkle's with Pastor Roy Southerland officiating. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park for burial.
Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on July 25, 2019