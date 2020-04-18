|
Debra Ann Patterfritz, age 69, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side, the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
Born April 14, 1951, in Monroe from the union of Melvin and Patricia (Steger) Whitmer. She was one of five children. Debra went to Mason High School in Erie, MI, and graduated in 1969. She then attended Monroe Community College to obtain her Civil Engineering Degree. Debra worked for David Arthur Consultants Inc. for 15 years as an Civil Engineer retiring in 2009.
Debra's first marriage was to Robert Hasley, sadly he passed away in 1990. After many years, she met the love of her life; Andoneo Patterfritz. They had a lovely sunny backyard wedding on June 6, 1998, in Monroe. Together they spent 22 wonderful years with each other. Debra was the light of Andoneo's world. Both loved to be outdoors. They enjoyed riding on their motorcycle to places like northern Michigan to be with nature. They liked to take walks in many state parks like Sterling State Park and sit in the woods and enjoy each others company.
Debra was a simple, humble woman who liked to be outside working on her garden, planting flowers, watching birds, and going for long walks. She would hunt birds and fish and even knew how to process them. She was an excellent cook in everything she made but in particular her fried chicken was one of her best dishes.
Debra was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of Andoneo Patterfritz. Loving mother of Robert Hasley, Patricia Hasley, Patricia (Dave) Nadeau, Jillian (Brian) Bandura, and Antonio Patterfritz. Dear daughter of Melvin (Shirley) Whitmer. Dearest grandmother of Jake, Jordan, Shelby, Gabrielle, Taylor, Isabella, AJ, Brody, Troy, Daisey, Maxim, Carli, and Liv. Sister of Karen Whitmer, Gary (Mary) Whitmer, Daniel (Debbie) Whitmer, and Annette (Marc) Pickelman. Also survived by a host of many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her mother: Patricia Dyer, who passed away on the same day 20 years prior and her first husband: Robert Hasley.
In accordance with Debra's wishes, cremation has already taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life gathering held at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 18, 2020