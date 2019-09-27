|
|
Debra Kay Balcom (Straub), 60 yrs, of Ida, MI, died Tuesday September 24, 2019, in her residence under the care of St. Joseph Hospice. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday September 27, 2019, from 2-8 PM. There will be a service on Saturday September 28, 2019, at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, at 11 AM. Pastor Ted Kerr III will officiate of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Ida, MI. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Dundee, MI.
Born April 20, 1959, in Monroe, MI. Debra was the daughter of Carl and Margaret (Schuyler) Straub Jr. She was a 1978 Milan High School Graduate. She married her former husband , David Balcom on March 5, 1982, in Monroe, MI. They divorced in 1993 but remained close. She worked for Faurecia in Saline formerly The Saline Ford Plant for 10 yrs. She volunteered for T.H.A.N.K.S. (Tailgaters Helping Aid Needy Kids Spirits) and loved playing cards, Club Keno Lottery, corn hole and bowling.
Survivors include: her children, Jeff Balcom, Leslie (Brent) Keyes, Margie (Nate) Johnson, Crista (Robert Cooley) Kryston; parents, Carl Jr. and Margaret Straub; former husband, David Balcom; siblings, Lynette (Ray) Gyde, Cindy (Todd) Ammerman, Marvin (Tracey) Straub, Marie Werstein, Melvin (Juley) Straub, Mark Straub, Joe (Carolee) Straub, Cliff Straub and grandchildren, Bianca, Brooklyn, Paris, Landon, Jadeyn and Sophia. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, a son, Daniel Balcom, a brother, Matthew Straub and step-brother, Donnie Werstein.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The Family or T.H.A.N.K.S Inc.
To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019