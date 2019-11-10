|
Debra Lynn Hyden, age 67, of Monroe, MI went home to be with her lord Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She bravely fought COPD and emphysema for several years.
Born May 6, 1952, in Monroe, MI, Debra was the daughter of the late Orville and Lorraine (Pezoli) Hyden. Debra worked at a local medical office as a medical assistant and later as a laborer for Fermi Power Plant.
Over the years, Debra enjoyed shopping, traveling, listening to classic music, and spending time with her beloved family. She especially loved her grandchildren and creating memories with them. Many will remember Debra as a very loving and caring person.
To cherish her memory, Debra leaves a daughter Megan (Michael) Singleton of Monroe, MI; three sisters: Rebecca Warniment of Monroe, GA, Josephine (Dicky) Turner of Monroe, MI, and Lisa Beason of Monroe, GA. Debra also leaves two grandsons: Mykeah and Makhi Hyden.
In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by a brother: Ronald Hyden and two sisters: Jessica Gibson and Marlene Boythe.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday November 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a memorial gathering in honor of Debra. In accordance to her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Memorial donations have been suggested to the .
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 10, 2019