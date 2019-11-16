|
|
Delbert Ray Bame
Nov. 2, 1931–Nov. 11, 2019
Delbert Ray Bame, 88, loving Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather of Arcadia, FL., ended his brief illness, received his wings and went home to his Lord on November 11, 2019.
Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Monday, November 18, 2019, from 2-8 PM. He will lie in state on Tuesday November 19, 2019, from 10 AM until the services at 11 AM, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Petersburg, MI. Pastor Mark Flory will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Delbert was born in Dundee, Michigan on November 2, 1931, to William & Margret Bame. Delbert married his true and only love, Shirley Tabbert, on October 24, 1953. They were life-long members of St. Peter's Church in Petersburg. She has preceded him in death.
Delbert retired from Tecumseh Products in Tecumseh, Michigan.
Delbert was a longtime resident of Petersburg, Michigan, and recently of Arcadia, FL.
He is survived by his son Ted (Pat) Bame, 2 Grandsons, 3 Great-Granddaughters and 1 Great-Great-Granddaughter. A brother, John Bame of Florida, 2 Brothers-in-law and their spouses, along with several nieces & nephews.
Memorial Contributions in Memory of Delbert may be made to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805. ATTN: Michelle Gomez.
To leave the family condolences, please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019