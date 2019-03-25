Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Della Elizabeth (Wylie) Trowbridge

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Della Elizabeth (Wylie) Trowbridge, 88 years, of Monroe, our beloved mother and grandmother, has finally said goodbye to the insidious disease, Alzheimer's, as she was called home to be with her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Medilodge of Monroe.

Della was born July 6, 1930, in Monroe, the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Lottie L. (Jennings) Wylie. Della attended Lincoln Elementary School and Monroe High School, receiving her G.E.D.

Della married William "Bill" R. Trowbridge on July 24, 1948, in Napoleon, Ohio. They were blessed with three children: Deborah Jane, Dawn Marie and Dennis Andrew.

She was a homemaker and also worked outside of the home in grocery retail; Poupard Insurance Co. of Monroe; the Airport Community School system as an Aide/office staff; and a Postal Carrier for Tecumseh, Mi. She attended Church of God Mountain Assembly and loved to sing. Her infectious laugh, especially as she was winning a game of Ping Pong or Scrabble, made everyone smile.

At retirement, she and her husband moved to Holiday, Florida, enjoying the warmth and the company of family and friends coming to visit.

Della loved to cook and bake pies, but she also loved to knit, crochet, china paint, quilt and trying her hand at other sewing projects. She dearly loved her orange and grapefruit trees and squeezing fresh juice. During the year 1993 they moved back to Monroe to be close to family and friends.

In addition to her parents her passing, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill on May 25, 2017; her siblings and their spouses: Sheridan Wylie of Monroe, Mi. Robert P. Wylie of Monroe, Mi. Two half brothers, Walter (Wealtha) Wylie of Quincey, Michigan, Roy (Dorothy) Wylie of Kalamazoo, Michigan and a sister in law Juanita Trowbridge of Monroe.

To keep and cherish her memory, Della leaves behind her children: Deborah (James) Labert of Dundee, Michigan; Dawn (Frank) Payment of Kalamazoo Michigan and Dennis (Tricia) Trowbridge of Trenton, Michigan; nine grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161.

Services celebrating her life will begin at 11 AM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, also at Bacarella. Rev. Rick Massingill, Pastor of North Monroe Street Church of God will officiate. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory are suggested to North Monroe Street Church of God or Great Lakes Caring Hospice.

Published in Monroe News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019